MOURI Tech’s Covid plan for staff

MOURI Tech, a US-based enterprise solution provider, has enhanced its health policy package to offer immediate financial help to its Covid-19 hit employees.

The company, which has offices Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Kolhapur, brought Covid-related medical treatments under group employee insurance for over 3,500 employees.

“We formed a National Emergency Response Team (ERT) with a group of 200 volunteers to assist their colleagues in case of medical, mental and emotional emergencies,” Srini Sandaka, Chief Technology Officer of MOURI Tech, said in a statement.