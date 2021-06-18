Info-tech

MOURI Tech’s Covid plan for staff

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on June 18, 2021

Srini Sandaka, Chief Technology Officer, MOURI Tech

It had Included Covid-related medical treatments under group employee insurance for over 3,500 employees.

MOURI Tech, a US-based enterprise solution provider, has enhanced its health policy package to offer immediate financial help to its Covid-19 hit employees.

The company, which has offices Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Vizag and Kolhapur, brought Covid-related medical treatments under group employee insurance for over 3,500 employees.

“We formed a National Emergency Response Team (ERT) with a group of 200 volunteers to assist their colleagues in case of medical, mental and emotional emergencies,” Srini Sandaka, Chief Technology Officer of MOURI Tech, said in a statement.

Published on June 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
employee benefits
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.