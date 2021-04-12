Mozilla will soon end support for Firefox on Amazon Fire TV

Mozilla will end support for Firefox web browser on Amazon Fire TV or Echo Show devices, starting April 30.

Mozilla in a support document last week announced the change (via Android Police).

“Starting on April 30, 2021, we will no longer support Firefox on Amazon Fire TV or Echo Show. You will no longer be able to install the app on FireTV, receive security updates, or be able to reinstall the app if you uninstall it starting on April 30, 2021,” it said in the document.

Mozilla first introduced Firefox to Fire TV devices in December 2017, allowing users to watch YouTube on those devices, as per the Verge. The web browser was introduced on Echo Show devices alongside Amazon’s Silk browser with the Echo Show 10 in September 2018.

The company, after April 30, will redirect users to Amazon Silk on Echo Show.

“If you have Firefox set as your default browser on Echo Show, you will be redirected to Amazon Silk for web browsing starting April 30, 2021,” it said.

“You can still browse the web on your Fire TV and Echo Show by using Amazon Silk. Just say ‘Alexa, open Silk’,” it added.