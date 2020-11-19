Mphasis acquires UK-based data engineering firm Datalytyx

Mphasis, an information technology solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, has acquired Datalytyx, a next-gen data engineering and consultancy company.

A statement from Mphasis on Thursday said the London-based Datalytyx provides services for modern data projects, enabling faster, more accurate analysis and artificial intelligence (AI). Since its inception, Datalytyx has been supporting modern data projects by providing a managed data platform for analytics and machine learning, using best-in-class data tools.

“Every enterprise needs the ability to turn raw data into actionable information at scale, the recent worldwide crisis has only accelerated this need. Data and analytics, combined with artificial intelligence, will continue to play a dominant role to predict, prepare and respond to changing needs of the business,” said Nitin Rakesh, CEO and Executive Director, Mphasis.

“We are delighted to be a part of the Mphasis family and firmly believe that the collective vision and capabilities will lay a strong foundation for the future. Our combined expertise will be central to Mphasis’ next-gen data strategy and will further drive our clients’ digital transformation in global markets,” said John Webb, co-founder, Datalytyx.