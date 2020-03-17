Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as new CFO

Manish Dugar has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Mphasis.

His appointment will be with effect from May 15, 2020. V Suryanarayanan, will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020.

Dugar’s past stints include CFO of Wipro Technologies, CEO of Wipro’s BPO business, among others.