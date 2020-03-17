Info-tech

Mphasis appoints Manish Dugar as new CFO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 17, 2020 Published on March 17, 2020

Manish Dugar has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Mphasis.

His appointment will be with effect from May 15, 2020. V Suryanarayanan, will continue as the Chief Financial Officer until May 14, and will be available for transition support, until he retires in October 2020.

Dugar’s past stints include CFO of Wipro Technologies, CEO of Wipro’s BPO business, among others.

Published on March 17, 2020
Mphasis Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Amazon to hire 100,000 new employees in US as online orders surge owing to coronavirus pandemic