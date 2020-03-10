Mphasis gets AWS certification

Info-tech

March 10, 2020

Mphasis, the Bengaluruheadquartered global IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services,, said it has been awarded the certification as a premier consulting partner on the Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN).

The company said the award, in conjunction with its Stelligent division, of the highest possible partner status is the result of successfully delivering platform-led enterprise portfolio modernisation and migration programmes on industrial Dev (Sec) Ops foundations or an integrated IT system that incorporates security within its systems.

“As a cloud-based company focussing on AWS, we are happy about being awarded the highest partnership certification,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President of the Mphasis Direct and Digital.

