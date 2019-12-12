Mphasis, The/Nudge tie up to skill underprivileged women

The/Nudge Foundation’s Centre for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (CSDE), announced a three-year partnership with Mphasis, an IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, to skill 4,000 young women from underprivileged backgrounds for a career in the services sector.

Through its CSR initiative, Mphasis has made a grant of ₹4.6 crore to CSDE which will deliver the skills programme over three years. The program will enable learning of the English language, digital literacy and life skills for women from government and low-income private colleges and help them prepare for jobs in customer service, retail sales and BPO.

“The need for skilling is no longer limited to an organisational aim but, extends beyond the employees to society at large. There exists a dominant need to prepare young minds to ensure that they are industry-ready before they become contributors to the workforce of the future,” said Srikanth Karra, Chief Human Resources Officer, Mphasis.

The three-year deal with CSDE will not only drive representation of women at the workplace but will also equip them with the necessary skills required to support themselves professionally, he added.

“The National Employability Report - Graduates 2013 reveals that nearly 47 per cent of the graduates were found unemployable in any sector, given their English language skills,” said Ram Ramalingam, Director - Innovation, CSDE.

“There is a need to accelerate learning English that will make youth fluent in workplace communication,” he said.