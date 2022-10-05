Elon Musk has sent out teasers about what he calls “X, the everything app”, which he proposes to create after buying Twitter. His previous comments about the service sound a lot like the Chinese app WeChat. WeChat is said to function as an all-in-one app combining the features of Facebook, Twitter, Uber, Instagram and Substack.

Musk tweeted two big hints expressing his interest in buying Twitter and launching ‘X’.

Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2022

Another tweeter responded to Musk’s tweet with “it would have been easier to start ‘X’ from scratch”, to which Musk replied: “Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong”.

Musk earlier owned an internet domain called X.com, an online bank, for several years until it was acquired by online payment portal PayPal. According to reports, he bought back X.com from PayPal five years ago, citing sentimental values.

In August, Musk stressed that he uses Twitter a lot and has ideas to make the platform ‘radically better’. He hinted at the name ‘X.com’ when a tweeter asked if he would consider developing his platform if the Twitter buyout attempt failed.

He compared his ambitions for Twitter with the vision he had for X, a financial services company he co-founded in 1999. Musk earlier talked about making Twitter more useful, similar to WeChat and TikTok, the video-sharing app owned by ByteDance Ltd