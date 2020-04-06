MX Player inks content deal with Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
OTT platform MX Player on Monday said that it is inking a content deal with international studios like Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Television India, with these titles being available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The titles available from the Paramount Pictures catalogue are Transformers: The Last Knight, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, G.I Joe: Retaliation, Baywatch, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back featuring leading actors like Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Vin Diesel to name a few, it said in a statement.
Sony Pictures Television India will give access to fan favourites like Spiderman: Homecoming, Baby Driver, The Emoji Movie, The Dark Tower, Blade Runner 2049 and many more.
The content will be available across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, it said.
“Films have been an integral part of the Indian content consumption pattern. Curating global content in languages and expressions they understand has always been MX Player’s vision and forte. Staying committed to our consumers, we are proud to have partnered with international studios like Paramount and Sony Pictures. This is the first time in India, that leading Hollywood studios have collaborated on an AVOD partnership,” said Mansi Shrivastav, Head - Content Acquisitions, MX Player.
