myUpchar to answer health queries on Amazon Alexa in Hindi

myUpchar, an Indian health website, will now provide answers to health-related queries in Hindi on Amazon Alexa.

The answers are provided by doctors, healthcare professionals, and medical writers associated with myUpchar, said a press release.

This includes information about symptoms and treatment of various diseases, diet plans, nutritional needs, home remedies and self-care for minor illnesses, and fitness activities.

Alexa users can get a response immediately in Hindi or Hinglish.

myUpchar will make available its health-related informative videos, articles, and medical illustrations that are on its website via audio content on Alexa.

Commenting on the new initiative, Manuj Garg, co-founder of myUpchar said in an official statement: “Providing answers to health-related queries via Alexa is the next step in our commitment to ensure credible healthcare information is available to every Indian in their language in any form they prefer - text, visual, or audio.”