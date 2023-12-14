Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy has clarified that he has not endorsed or invested in any automated trading applications. He has cautioned people about the deep fake videos and pictures on various social media that are making rounds suggesting he had invested in trading platforms.

PUBLIC WARNING ISSUED IN RESPECT OF FAKE VIDEOS AND POSTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AND INTERNET ABOUT ME — Narayana Murthy (@Infosys_nmurthy) December 14, 2023

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, he noted that in recent months, there have been several fake news items propagated via social media apps and on various web pages available on the internet claiming that he has endorsed or invested in automated trading applications.

Categorical denial

Platforms such as BTC AI Evex, British Bitcoin Profit, Bit Lyte Sync, Immediate Momentum, Capitalix Ventures etc, are being named. The news items appear on fraudulent websites that masquerade as popular newspaper websites and some of them even publish fake interviews using deep fake pictures and videos, he further explained.

“I categorically deny any endorsement, relation or association with these applications or websites. I caution the public to not fall prey to the content of these malicious sites and to the products or services they are trying to sell to you. Please report any such instances to the concerned regulatory authorities,” he wrote in a X thread.

Murthy received multiple responses on his post. One user wrote, “Glad you clarified this, sir. My Insta timeline was inundated with these deep fake ads last month and it didn’t stop for weeks in spite of reporting 10s of such ads to instagram.”

