Nasscom appoints Accenture’s Rekha Menon as Chairperson

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has appointed Rekha M Menon as Chairperson for 2021-22, making her the first woman to this position in the association’s 30-year history.

The IT industry’s apex body has also named Krishnan Ramanujam as Vice-Chairperson for 2021-22.

Menon is the chairperson and senior managing director at Accenture in India, and Ramanujam is the President and Head of Business and Technology Services at Tata Consultancy Services, Nasscom said in a statement.

Menon, who was previously vice-chairperson of Nassscom, succeeds UB Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, who served as Chairman for 2020-21.

The newly-appointed leadership along with President Debjani Ghosh, will spearhead the industry in its digital transformation journey, with the imperatives of making India a leading hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation, and developing a favourable policy ecosystem that supports innovation, technology growth and ease of doing business, it added.

Rekha M. Menon, Chairperson, Nasscom, said: “I am honoured and humbled by this vote of confidence by the Nasscom Executive Council at such a crucial time for our industry. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic continues to test the resilience of our more than 4 million people, even as it has created new opportunities for growth with technology emerging as the lifeline for societies and economies across the world.”

New executive council

In addition, Nasscom also announced its new executive council — with a 40 per cent representation by women leaders — which comprises industry sectors such as engineering and R&D, business process management, IT services, SME and start-ups. The new executive council will play a strategic role in enabling India’s tech sector to take leadership global through focused initiatives and programmes.

“As we cautiously navigate the pandemic, I look forward to working with the Nasscom Executive Council and its members to drive our industry’s long-term growth by augmenting India’s position as the digital talent nation for the world, driving people first innovation, and working with the government to create a conducive policy environment needed for sustainable growth,” Menon added.