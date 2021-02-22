Nasscom calls for National Data Utilisation Strategy

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) has called for a National Data Utilisation Framework to effectively use the huge data that is being generated in various sectors.

Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom said that privacy and security should not be the only focus for the country. “We need to get obsessed with data utilisation and prepare a well-documented policy, while ensuring privacy and security. We are not focussing enough in this regard,” she said.

‘Start driving advocacy’

She was addressing a panel discussion on ‘Virtually connected healthcare – preparing for the new realities’ at the BioAsia-2021 summit on Monday.

The country needed a culture of data use. “We don’t pay attention on where we are sharing the data, how it is being used. We should start driving the advocacy,” she said.

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals, felt that the country should tap the data in the healthcare sector. “While doing so, we must ensure anonymising the data to ensure privacy,” she said.

Reddy added that the pandemic had pushed the digitisation in the healthcare sector as hospitals brought in technological tools to reach out to the patients in remote areas.

“Technology helps in addressing the challenges such as shortage of doctors. About 80 per cent of specialists are located in 40 cities, while bulk of the population lives in the rural area. Technology comes into play here to address this issue,” she said.