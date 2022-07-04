NASSCOM partners with Australian govt agency to attract investment for Indian tech SMEs

National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in partnership with Investment NSW, New South Wales Government’s economic development and investment attraction agency, is organising a series of tailor-made roadshows for Indian technology companies to highlight business and investment opportunities that exist in Australia.

The roadshows, starting from Delhi, will position New South Wales as a gateway for serving the broader Australian market and bring forth some of its offerings in terms of market size, location advantage, technology and innovation quotient and availability of skilled workforce. The road show in six cities , aimed primarily towards the Indian Technology SMEs, will help raise awareness on how to successfully establish and grow one’s business while engaging with key stakeholders and leveraging the local eco-system.

Encouraging entrepreneurs

Vish Padmanabhan, Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner, Investment NSW, said, “We hope that partnering with NASSCOM for these roadshows will encourage aspiring tech entrepreneurs in both countries to take a leap into another exciting market. NSW is an excellent test bed for large-scale and rapid testing of products and platforms.”

Eye on high potential markets

US and UK continue to be two of the largest markets for Indian IT industry. As a part of the shared goal with Government of India, NASSCOM is focussing heavily on creating suitable platforms to explore opportunities in “high potential but under-penetrated markets”. The inaugural session held in Delhi was attended by HE Barry O’Farrell AO along with industry members.

Meanwhile, there is momentum in the Australia-India strategic partnership with the recently signed Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement in April 2022. The agreement is expected to strengthen relations between the two countries by creating newer opportunities for workers and businesses.