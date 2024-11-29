Information technology (IT) industry body Nasscom on Friday launched ‘The Developer’s Playbook for Responsible AI in India’ amid the challenges faced by developers in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving AI risk management landscape.

The playbook offers a voluntary framework for developers to identify and mitigate the potential risks associated with the commercial development, deployment, and use of AI in India, Nasscom said.

It said the playbook has undergone rigorous review and validation by a diverse group of Indian and international subject matter experts and stakeholders across industry, government, academia, and civil society—ensuring that it reflects a balanced and well-supported approach to responsible AI practices that firmly align with the nation’s broader interests and societal well-being.

“Aligned with the IndiaAI Mission’s Safe and Trusted AI pillar, the playbook seeks to harmonise public and private sector risk management frameworks, offering a path that integrates ethics into the fabric of AI development,” Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and CEO, IndiaAI Mission, said.

Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom, said that the playbook offers a practical framework for developers to align their practices with the principles of responsible AI.

