Info-tech

National Supercomputing Mission approves installation of facility at IIT Guwahati

Our Bureau Guwahati | Updated on March 24, 2020 Published on March 24, 2020

The Technical Advisory Committee of the National Supercomputing Mission (MSM-TAC) has approved the installation of a Supercomputing facility of the compute power of 650 TF at IIT Guwahati, Assam. 

A supercomputer is a computer that has very high speed in its operation and higher memory.  

The installation of the supercomputing system has been initiated under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are coordinating the mission. The Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, are the implementing agencies.

Speaking about the Supercomputing facility, Dr. T. G. Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, “New Supercomputer at IIT Guwahati with 650 TFLOPS is more powerful and a technologically superior facility. It will play an important role in the field of scientific and engineering applications such as quantum mechanics, climate research, oil and gas exploration, molecular modelling, weather forecasting, spacecraft aerodynamics, computational systems biology and detonation simulations including the handling of large databases using Artificial intelligence models.

Published on March 24, 2020
science and technology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
WhatsApp working on feature that would let users weed out fake information on the platform