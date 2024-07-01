Natural Environment Solutions, a new entrant in the Indian data centre industry, announced it is setting up a 5 MW capacity data centre in Hinjewadi, Pune.

NES plans to scale up to over 100 MW of data centre capacity across India in the next three years, capitalising on the country’s booming digital infrastructure and regulatory support for data centre investments. India’s data centre capacity has doubled between 2020 and 2023, highlighting its emergence as a prime hub for technological advancement.

NES is dedicated to revolutionising data centre infrastructure development, optimising efficiency and cost-effectiveness through advanced automation and digitisation. This commitment empowers clients with agile, operationally simple infrastructure, delivering premium facilities at competitive costs.

NES Founder and CEO, Umesh Sahay said, “NES is actively securing long-term power supply agreements with utility generators, ensuring cost-effective, environmentally responsible operations aligned with stringent sustainability standards.”

