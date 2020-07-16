Nazara completes majority stake-buy in Paper Boats Apps

A tale of two Boards — to merge or not to merge
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Gaming and sports media company Nazara Technologies Ltd today announced that it had completed its acquisition of Paper Boat Apps.
Paper Boat Apps is the developer of the popular ‘Made in India’ app Kiddopia. Nazara has acquired a majority stake of 51 per cent in Paper Boat Apps.
This is the company’s second transaction in the year. Previously it had acquired a majority stake in fantasy platform, Halaplay Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
This transaction is part of the ₹83-crore stake deal to acquire a majority in Paper Boat Apps announced last year. The company had been valued at over ₹150 crore, Nazara said.
“Since the initial funding, Kiddopia has seen over 300 per cent growth in revenues and is now witnessing an annualised revenue run rate of over ₹175 crore,” it said.
Kiddopia was launched in 2017. The app has been downloaded by more than five million parents around the world and currently has over 3,00,000 active subscribers, according to the company.
“This investment from Nazara has helped us focus on product enhancement and marketing, thereby leading to a 3x growth in subscriber base,” said Anupam Dhanuka, co-founder and CEO, Kiddopia.
“We have just finished our best month and we expect our topline to grow 2x in annual revenues by March 2021,” he added.
Nitish Mittersain, Founder and MD, Nazara Technologies Ltd said, “Gamified edtech is the only way to deliver high quality learning to young kids on digital devices. Kiddopia is a perfect example of this overlap between gaming and learning and their popularity amongst parents and kids speaks for itself. Nazara is very happy to add Kiddopia to our portfolio catering to over 100 million monthly active users on our network.”
Nazar’s overall portfolio of kids’ gaming apps has over 20 million monthly active users with 180 million downloads on Google Play and App store.
With this stake-buy, Nazara further strengthens its position in the kid’s edutainment
No moves to make CBDT and CBIC one entity, says govt. But why has the talk surfaced?
Are corporates adequately geared to return to the workplace or making a hash of it?
Measuring creativity quotientWhat’s the creativity and capability level across teams in your organisation? Now ...
IoT solutions are giving a boost to agricultural productivity in these pandemic times
Procedure is simple for shares held in dematerialised form and when nominees are clearly specified
Near-term looks challenging, but strong balance-sheet and comfortable debt levels are positives
The stock of L&T Finance Holdings tumbled 5 per cent with above average volume on Wednesday, decisively ...
₹1052 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1040102510651080 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
There is an umbilical connection between China’s business policies and exertion of military and diplomatic ...
Codes are hidden in kolam designs, hawks bring down drones and residents’ associations are tiny nations.
The post office in Spiti Valley’s Hikkim village — said to be among the highest in the world — is a bridge ...
In her closing piece, writer Anita Roy takes stock of the column where she talked about books and being human
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...