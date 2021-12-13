Nazara Technologies acquires 10 per cent stake in Rusk Media

Nazara Technologies Ltd has acquired a strategic 10 per cent stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media.

The acquisition was through a subsidiary company, NODWIN Gaming. Recently, NODWIN Gaming acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment, including the IP of BACARDI NH7 Weekender music festival.

"Through our investment in Rusk Media, we aim to take further steps in the massification of e-sports and gaming by creating entertainment-first gaming IPs for GenZ,” said Akshat Rathee, Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Nazara Tech's share price was up by 5 per cent at 12:40 pm on Monday