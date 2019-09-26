NCLAT allows Dutch court administrator to be part of Jet Airways' CoC

Office buzz
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has allowed the Dutch court administrator to be a part of the Jet Airways' Committee of Creditor (CoC) meetings. NCLAT also finalized the cross-border insolvency protocol for the airline.
Jet Airways was declared bankrupt in a Netherlands court after two European creditors filed a a complaint against the airline.
Earlier, NCLT had rejected the Dutch court’s plea on the grounds that under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the debt resolution process of Jet can be undertaken only in India.
In April, two vendors of Jet Airways from the Netherlands had filed a petition in a local Dutch court seeking recovery of about ₹280 crore. In July, NCLAT had agreed to hear a plea filed by the court seeking access to the financial details of Jet Airways.
On Thursday, NCLAT said the Dutch Administrator will be a part of all the CoC meetings and will be given the minutes copies of all the previous and meetings ahead.
In the previous hearing, the RP had agreed to all the terms of a cooperation agreement between them.
Seasonal spurtIt’s not just sales that get a seasonal spurt during the festive season. The retail sector adds ...
At ‘Adobe for All’ you get a glimpse of the magic that happens when everyone speaks up
Are there ways to minimise the pain of people in PSU banks?
As peers, are we all equal or are there unseen dynamics at play?
The scheme has been a top-quartile performer in the ELSS category over 1, 3 and 5 years
The firm’s bonds were downgraded after it defaulted on interest payments of ₹20 crore
I have been investing in IDFC Infrastructure, L&T Emerging Businesses and L&T India Value funds via ...
The stock of Century Plyboards India gained 3.4 per cent breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹150.
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...