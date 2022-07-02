Neeyamo to hire over 1,000 people in the next 12-18 months

Neeyamo, a Chennai-based global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions provider, is planning to hire over 1,000 people in the next 12-18 months, according to a senior official of the company.

“Currently, we have over 3,000 employees spread across India and overseas. In the next 12-18 months, we are planning to increase our total workforce to about 4,000-4,500 employees,” Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo, told BusinessLine.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Neeyamo’s first all-women Global Delivery Centre in Nagpur. The centre was inaugurated on Friday by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the presence of Sameer Dattatraya Meghe, Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Hingna Constituency.

“Women make up only 28 per cent of the workforce in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) streams, and we at Neeyamo want to bring a change in this. We always believe in taking the next step in building a workspace where all our employees feel empowered. Our Nagpur all-women centre is a testament to this belief,” Seshadri said.

Serving global clients

The Nagpur centre currently has 85 employees and Neeyamo is planning to grow it by 200 before the end 2023. The centre will have product developers, payroll specialists, implementation experts, and customer support executives to support global clients.

Founded in 2009, Neeyamo’s payroll and EOR solutions cater to multinational and micro-multinational corporations in over 190 countries. . “We have a very robust training mechanism. We hire bright students from the campus and put them in training for 3-6 months. People from small towns are very committed,” Seshadri said.

Nearly 30 per cent of Neeyamo’s 3,000 plus employees are based outside India. Within the remaining 70 per cent workforce in India, employees from Tier 2&3 towns alone account for about 40 per cent. In addition to Nagpur, the company also has global delivery centres in Chennai, Madurai and Pune in India and few locations outside India.