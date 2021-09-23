NeST Digital appoints new business leaders for industrial and BFSI sectors

NeST Digital has announced the addition of two industry veterans to head its Industrial and BFSI sectors.

Vaibhav Sharma will lead the BFSI vertical based in Dubai, and Rajeev Deshprabhu will head Industrial Business comprising manufacturing automation, automotive, aerospace & defence, rail and marine transportation. He will be based out of London.

Nazneen Jehangir, CEO NeST Digital, said these new additions to the leadership team is part of the group’s strategy to deepen its engagements with its strong customer base in these respective segments and become a partner of choice in their digital transformation journey.

Vaibhav Sharma, who has over 22 years of experience in digital technology solutions, especially aimed at the banking and retail industries, would aim to expand the compny’s portfolio of offerings in the next few months before foraying into North Africa and Europe.

Rajeev Deshprabhu is an industry veteran and has previously headed the European sales operations for Tata Elxsi, where he spent over 26 years, and was instrumental in growing its Automotive and Industrial Design business.

NeST Digital is the flagship of the NeST Group, a leader in providing end-to-end solutions, covering contract manufacturing and product engineering services. It has more than three decades of experience in delivering industry-specific engineering and technology solutions for customers ranging from small and medium to Fortune 500 enterprises, focusing on the transportation, aerospace, defence, healthcare, power, industrial and BFSI domains.