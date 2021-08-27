NeST Group re-enters digital engineering services sector

The NeST group of companies announced the launch of NeST Digital, heralding its formal re-entry into the digital engineering services sector.

NeST Digital combines its erstwhile IT unit NeST IT, along with its software product engineering capabilities in the healthcare, industrial, transportation, aerospace and defence sectors, into a new entity which aims to offer its customers a complete suite of total digital transformation solutions. NeST digital will funnel the group’s capabilities in software, engineering design and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities to offer holistic solutions.

Industry specific solutions

The NeST Group, a leader in providing end to end solutions under one roof covering contract manufacturing and product engineering services, has more than three decades of experience in delivering industry-specific engineering and technology solutions for customers ranging from small and medium to Fortune 500 enterprises focussed on transportation, aerospace, defence, healthcare, power, industrial, and BFSI domains.

N. Jehangir, MD, NeST group of companies, said, “As the world is moving into a more connected, data driven ecosystem which requires data connectivity and intelligence on the machine, Edge device and cloud, our customers need to adapt by updating their portfolio across machine and software. NeST Digital, with the support of the group’s capabilities, is uniquely placed to be an efficient partner offering a single window access to design and manufacturing capabilities.”

NeST Digital will leverage NeST Cyber Campus which is being re-branded as NeST Digital Academy to provide training and certification on deep technologies to both early and mid-career technology professionals. The company will expand its centres in Kochi, Thiruvananthapurm, Bengaluru, and Dubai adding a new wing to its centre in Pune. It plans to hire over 1000 professionals for its expansion needs across these centres.