Nestle sets up a global IT services centre in Bengaluru, will support over 45 countries

Nestle S.A. on Tuesday announced that it has set up Nestle Global Services India (NGSI) in Bengaluru to provide IT services to its entities in over 45 countries across Asia, Oceania and Africa and to complement its network of IT hubs around the globe.
The Swiss food major said that it expects the IT center to be fully operational by the end of next year and will have a specialised IT team of about 150 people at the center.
NGSI will be housed as a separate division of Nestlé R&D Centre India Pvt Ltd, the statement added.
“Digitalisation is happening faster than ever and new technology trends are rapidly emerging, driving disruptive change to our business environment. We see an acceleration of these changes when we look at the impact of Covid-19 on our ways of working as well. The Nestlé Global Services India is the next step in the Group’s IT evolution journey to build the right skills and capabilities across the world, to be able to support Nestlé’s digitalisation and rapidly changing business needs,” said Chris Wright, Head of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Nestle, S.A.
“It is set up to provide amongst others, more data-driven analytics to best support our markets across the region. Bengaluru has been selected as the location because of its reputation as a technology capital in Asia, recognised innovative capacity, talent availability and diversity, as well as proximity to many external resources that Nestlé’s IT function is already working with globally,” Wright added.
Opening an IT center in India demonstrates Nestlé S.A.’s continued commitment to India, the company said. In the past, the Swiss food major had set up Nestle Research and Development (R&D) centre at Manesar in Haryana that focuses on product innovation and development.
