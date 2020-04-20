NetApp appoints Puneet Gupta as Sales V-P for India and SAARC business

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Cloud data services provider NetApp has announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as Vice-President for Sales, India and SAARC. He will succeed Anil Valluri, who is quitting in the last week of April.
Based in New Delhi, Gupta will be responsible for leading NetApp’s India and SAARC operations, with a focus on driving customer and business growth and increasing the company’s foothold across India. He will report to Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Asia Pacific.
Gupta brings close to three decades of experience in business management, sales and channels. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice-President for Tech Mahindra, where he delivered high double-digit growth in revenue and profit during his tenure, said a press release. Before that, he was the Managing Director of the enterprise & public sector business at Cisco, India.
“India is a strategic market for NetApp and key to our global growth plans. We are excited to welcome Puneet, who brings a wealth of experience in spearheading large country operations, building and growing businesses and leading high-performance teams. We also take this opportunity to thank Anil Valluri for his stellar contribution in building the India and SAARC business to its current robust stature,” said Rohatgi.
Speaking about his new role, Gupta said, “It is a dynamic time for the entire industry in India. I look forward to working closely with our business and technology partners to address customers’ growing need for solutions that are efficient and flexible, to enable their digital transformation. NetApp’s strong culture of innovation and growth, along with its constant and proven focus on staying ahead of the curve, is unparalleled.”
Gupta holds an MBA degree from IIM-Bangalore as well as a degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.
With the world in lockdown, sadly, we haven’t got to see the newly launched OnePlus 8 series yet. Like almost ...
Though unrecognised, community radio is playing a key role in spreading awareness about Covid-19
SHGs and prisoners in Himachal Pradesh are stitching masks/PPEs, and making sanitisers
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
BL Research BureauTo contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now ...
Go for a regular health insurance policy rather than a Covid-19 special plan; the former will offer more ...
The rupee (INR) opened today on a flat note, at 76.45 versus its previous close of 76.4 against the dollar ...
They will go some way, but banks’ high risk aversion is a big roadblock in channelling funds to small, ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...