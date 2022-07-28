Netflix back up after brief streaming outage

Netflix Inc's streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.
At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the US.
The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said. Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.
Published on
July 28, 2022
