hamburger

Info-tech

Netflix back up after brief streaming outage

Reuters | July 27 | Updated on: Jul 28, 2022

There were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix

Netflix Inc's streaming services were back up after facing a brief disruption across all devices, the company said on Wednesday evening.

At its peak, there were more than 1,300 incidents of people reporting issues with Netflix, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources in the US.

The outage lasted for more than an hour, Downdetector said. Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.

Published on July 28, 2022
Netflix
Over The Top (OTT) Apps
entertainment (general)
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you