Netflixannounced the introduction of two new features at no additional cost: spatial audio and more download devices. In an announcementon Wednesday, the streaming giant stated that these features will be available to users who are using the Premium plan, choosing to upgrade, and signing up for the first time.

Spatial audio

Netflix’s spatial audio will allow Premium users to “enjoy the highest quality sound experience available,” according to the post. It is now available on more than 700 top watched titles, it said.

The post also featured a short teaser of what spatial audio sounds like. Shows and movies with this new feature will now carry a ‘spatial audio’ badge. Users can also type in ‘spatial audio’ in Netflix’s search bar to access these titles, it said. Some titles include You, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Knives out: Glass Onion.

More download devices

Netflix also announced that the number of devices that Premium users can use to download shows and movies for offline viewing will be increased from four to six. The move comes after research showed that users wanted the option to download on multiple devices, particularly for switching during travel, it stated.

Recently, Netflix announced its aim to limit password sharing within a household and curtail account sharing.

