Netflix offering subscription at Rs 5 for the first month for select users: Here’s all you need to know

In a new promotional strategy, Netflix is offering its subscription services at only ₹5 for the first month, according to media reports.

In this promotional offer, the streaming giant is offering the first month at just ₹5 to select new customers joining the service. The offer began rolling out from February 21, read a media report.

Existing users of the service will not be able to avail this offer. As for new customers joining the service, not all viewers will be able to avail the offer as it will be made available only to select users in India. It is mainly a promotional offer, rather than a price test unlike Netflix’s ₹199 subscription plan for mobile phone users which it had introduced in 2019.

“This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely,” said a Netflix spokesperson as quoted in a Gadgets360 report.

The offer is valid for the users who can avail it irrespective of the plan. So whether they choose the, ₹499 “basic”, ₹649 “standard”, or ₹799 “premium” or the ₹199 “mobile” subscription plan, they will be able to avail the service at only ₹5 for the first month of their subscription.

The offer is essentially replacing the streaming platform’s initial offer that offered a one-month free trial to new users. The OTT platform’s offer was discontinued in India in December given the cost of the plans.