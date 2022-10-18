Netflix has launched a profile transfer feature. The platform aims to crack down on password/ account sharing with its new feature, set to roll out to all members globally.

The feature allows users to transfer their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences to a new account when they start their membership with Netflix.

Netflix will alert its members by email as soon as the feature is available.

Here’s how to enable

Go to your Netflix profile.

Locate the profile transfer option.

Now, follow the instructions.

Note: The feature can be turned off at any time in your account settings.

Netflix has recently introduced its ad-supported tier called the ‘Basic With Ads’ plan, set to launch on November 3, 2022, in select countries, excluding India. According to the platform, subscribers to the plan will see four to five minutes of advertisements per hour.

