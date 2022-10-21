Netflix announced a new gaming studio opening in Southern California, in a step toward building cloud gaming. The company also said that it is on an intensive look out for a cloud gaming offering.

As per reports, Netflix’s new opening of a game studio in Southern California is to speed up game development. Netflix Vice President of Games Mike Verdu said in a report that Netflix has 55 games in the process.

Google’s Stadia and Amazon’s Luna came out with video games that people can play without consoles or PCs. In the meantime, Google announced the shut down of Stadia in January.

Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers in its third quarter. The company also launched a profile transfer feature, which is timed to start by 2023 to put a stop to password/ account sharing.

