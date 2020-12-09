Info-tech

Netflix testing ‘Kids Activity Report,’ Family Profiles: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on December 09, 2020 Published on December 09, 2020

New tool will give parents insight into what their children are watching on the platform

Netflix is working on a new tool called Kids Activity Report to help parents get insight into what their children are watching on the platform, The Verge reported.

Kids Activity Report is a detail breakdown of what kids are watching, on what shows they spend the maximum amount of time, who their favourite character is and Netflix recommendations. The data pooled is for the ‘Kids’ profile on Netflix.

The report also comes with sections such as ‘joke of the day’ and colouring pages.

The OTT platform has started sending out emails to users who have the Kids profile enabled on Netflix, as per The Verge. Parents can opt into the report.

The media giant is also testing a new feature called ‘Family Profile’ globally. The Family Profile setting will enable users to get family-friendly shows and movies in one profile unlike regular profiles or kids-only profiles, according to the report.

Netflix has started rolling out family profiles as part of a global test while Kids Activity Report is being tested in select markets, the report said.

Meanwhile, Netflix India this weekend carried out a campaign called ‘StreamFest’ wherein users were given access to the streaming service for free for an entire weekend.

