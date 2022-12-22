Netflix is to officially start streaming Nike Training Club classes, seeking an opportunity to enhance its fitness content, including workouts.

It will conduct 30 hours of exercise sessions in two separate batches, which will be available in multiple languages on all Netflix plans. Once the classes are live, users will be able to access them by searching “Nike”.

According to reports, the first batch will start on December 30, with the second batch commencing in 2023. Reports also suggest that the first batch will have 45 episodes, which will include Kickstart Fitness with the Basics, Two Weeks to a Stronger Core, Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga, HIIT & Strength with Tara, and Feel-Good Fitness.

This is not the first time Netflix is investing in healthcare content. Last year, it launched a mindfulness and meditation segment from Headspace.

Not just healthcare, Netflix also tested the gaming world, with the launch of Netflix Games a few months back.