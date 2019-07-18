Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan

Video streaming platform Netflix is finally realising the importance of special pricing for the Indian market after remaining the most expensive streaming service in the country since launch.

During an analyst call on Wednesday, while declaring its second quarter results, Greg Peters -- Chief Product Officer said the company is looking at cheaper plans than its existing Rs 500 a month to grow access to its platform in India.

"We think we need to have a lower price offering to improve the accessibility, but also one that complements the existing during structure that we have. So that's the primary motivator for that move. So we can broaden the audience, they can love that content, enjoy the content that Ted's team is making and that's great because like when we launched Sacred Games Season 2 we have a bigger audience. So, what that means we can create more social buzz and more excitement about that show," Peters said.

He also indicated that the company will be competing with existing OTT players in terms of pricing that could be below Rs 350 a month. "We think that there is an opportunity then to be able to broaden the access to the service and so more people can enjoy that increasingly relevant content offering. So that's clear the motivator behind adding this mobile tier offering, which we think is going to be lower price point and in a market where the typical Pay TV package is under $5," he said.

Netflix has been testing a mobile-only plan for the Indian market at Rs 250 a month and the new statement from the company indicates its seriousness to compete with rivals such as Amazon Prime and Hotstar among 30 others each of whom are investing heavily in building original content as well as new distribution channels to expand their reach.

According to the latest BCG Report, the Indian OTT industry will expand to 40-60 million paying subscribers by 2023. The share of SVOD (subscription video on demand) will rise to almost 32 per cent of the total revenue.

OTT players are testing out various pricing strategies to get even the lowest rung of the society onto their platform. SonyLIV for example recently launched a new sachet subscription pack of ₹29 that allows users to access all content for seven days.

Hotstar, on the other hand, is already cashing in on the cricket fever by offering an all-sports package for ₹25 a month. The pack is meant for sports enthusiasts who would perhaps not be willing to pay ₹199 for a broader content package.

Zee5 is similarly working on several new packages to get the most out of the consumers preference for budget offerings.

While most OTTs in the country offer their service at around Rs 150-200 per month, Netflix non-HD basic subscription pack costs Rs 500 a month and Rs 650 a month for HD plan.

Netflix is trying to position itself as a niche player in the OTT space in India with big budget shows and movies being made in partnership with some of the biggest production houses in the country.

"We announced five new originals for India, the one we're also really excited about later on this year is Baahubali, which is our first step into a really large scale Indian original film. It's based on a film that was hugely popularly a year ago and this is a series prequel, sequel model that way things going to be incredibly popular in India and we've been seeing steady, nice steady increases and engagement with our Indian viewers that we think we can keep billing on. Growth in that country is a marathon. So we're, in it for the long haul and we're seeing nice steady progress," Ted Sarandos -- Chief Content Officer, said.

India is the best big frontier for Netflix which saw domestic subscriptions in US fall by 100,000 subscribers. It was expected to gain over 300,000.

“The drop in US subscribers suggests that viewers on lower pricing tiers dropped Netflix as a result of the price increase, given that the average subscriber is now paying significantly more than Netflix had previously guided. Netflix has a difficult road ahead with looming competition and the removal of popular content, but a strong content schedule in Q3 should draw many former subscribers back in,” said eMarketer Forecasting Analyst Eric Haggstrom.

Given the drop, a bet on the fastest growing OTT market in the world could act as a turnaround strategy for Netflix as long as it gets its pricing right for the Indian market.