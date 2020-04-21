Netflix to roll out “screen lock” feature for Android users

Netflix is rolling out a “screen lock” feature for Android devices according to a report by 9to5Google.

The new feature will let Android user avoid accidental touches and will lock the screen while playing a particular video. When enabled, the screen lock feature eliminates all the buttons on Netflix UI and leaves a lock icon on the screen during playback. The UI can be enabled again by double-clicking on the icon.

In simpler terms, users will be unable to see prompts such as the “Play/Pause” buttons, from appearing to prevent accidentally pausing playback or accidentally enabling subtitles.

The “screen lock” option will appear at the bottom of a user’s screen after they start playing a TV show or a movie.

Android system gestures will still work even when the feature is enabled. This will help in preventing accidental touches, especially for children and toddlers watching content on Netflix.

The OTT giant had also introduced a range of new and improve parental controls for its video streaming platform earlier this month. Netflix users can now set a Personal Identification Number (PIN) to lock their individual profiles. Users can set up a four-digit PIN number for individual profiles to lock them down.

Furthermore, parents can also turn off auto-play and filter inappropriate content from kids’ profiles.

Users can review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings.