Netflix will now let users control playback speeds

Netflix is rolling out a new feature for its Android app that will allow users to control the playback speed of the content.

“Playback Speed control enables members to choose from normal to slower (0.5X or 0.75X) or faster (1.25X and 1.5X) watch speeds on their phones, tablets, and laptops,” Netflix explained in an official release.

The streaming giant had begun testing this feature last year. The feature has been well received in its testing phase, Netflix said.

Netflix had received backlash from creators last year when it had announced that it will allow users to control the playback speed. Actor Aaron Paul and director Brad Bird had spoken against Netflix’s decision to let users allow how the content is played through these controls, the Verge reported. The company said that it has kept creator concerns in mind while rolling out this feature.

“Features like skip intro, play next episode and variable playback speeds can be sensitive within the creative community so we are always careful to test them first and listen carefully to the feedback,” Netflix said.

“We’ve also been mindful of the concerns of some creators. It’s why we have capped the range of playback speeds and require members to vary the speed each time they watch something new - versus fixing their settings based on the last speed they used,” it said.

It further added that the feature has been well-received by users who wished to slow down the content while watching it with subtitles as well as users with hearing difficulties. Both the National Association of the Deaf and the National Federation of the Blind have welcomed the playback features, it said.

It also added that similar functionality has been available on DVD players and DVRs for years. It was a “much-requested” feature from users, Netflix said.

It will soon start to test the feature on iOS and the Web as well.