Netgear launches Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62, MK63 in India with speeds up to 1.8Gbps

US-based Netgear on Tuesday announced the launch of two new Wi-fi 6 systems — the Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 MK62 and MK63 in India.

The routers are meant to enable flexible Wi-Fi coverage with features such as Dynamic QoS, which automatically prioritises both video streaming and gaming traffic, the brand said.

“The Nighthawk Mesh System comes with one or two high-powered satellites to provide whole-home broadband Wi-Fi coverage,” the brand said.

This also helps eliminate dead zones — areas with no coverage — within a home. The MK62 provides Wi-Fi throughout homes of up to 3,000 sq ft. The MK63 can provide coverage for homes of up to 4,500 sq ft.

Users can complete the set-up of the devices with the free Nighthawk app on Apple iOS or Android OS. The app can also be used to manage the network.

The routers come with dual-band technology. The routers can provide Wi-fi speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. Users can connect 25 or more devices using the devices.

The devices are backwards compatible with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac client devices (Wi-Fi 5 and below).

The devices have a single network name for room-to-room roaming.

The Nighthawks have two Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Price and availability

The Netgear devices are available through authorised Netgear stores. The Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK62 is priced at ₹17,499. The Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System MK63 is priced at ₹25,999.