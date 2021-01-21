New online tool can calculate Covid-19 transmission risk in poorly-ventilated places

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Researchers have developed a new online tool that can calculate the risk of Covid-19 transmission in poorly-ventilated places, showing that when two people are in such spaces and neither is wearing a mask, prolonged talking is far more likely to spread the virus than a short cough.
The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society A, shows that the virus spreads farther than two meters in seconds in poorly-ventilated spaces.
The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Imperial College London in the UK, noted that when speaking, we exhale smaller droplets, or aerosols, which spread easily around a room, and accumulate if ventilation is not adequate.
In contrast, coughing expels more large droplets, which are more likely to settle on surfaces after they are emitted, they said.
Scientists agree that the vast majority of Covid-19 cases are spread through indoor transmission, whether via aerosols or droplets.
Also read: Moderate temperature can destroy Covid-19 virus: Study
The researchers noted that it only takes a matter of seconds for aerosols to spread over two meters when masks are not worn, implying that physical distancing in the absence of ventilation is not sufficient to provide safety for long exposure times.
However, when masks of any kind are worn, they slow the breath’s momentum and filter a portion of the exhaled droplets, in turn reducing the amount of virus in aerosols that can spread through the space, they said.
The team used mathematical models that show how the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, spreads in different indoor spaces, depending on the size, occupancy, ventilation and whether masks are being work.
Based on the results of their models, the researchers developed Airborne.cam, a free, open-source tool that helps users understand how ventilation and other measures affect the risk of indoor transmission, and how that risk changes over time.
The team used characteristics of the virus, such as its decay rate and viral load in infected individuals, to estimate the risk of transmission in an indoor setting due to normal speech or a short cough by an infectious person.
Aso read: Lethal fungal infection spreads wildly at US hospital Covid-19 ward
They showed that, for instance, the infection risk after speaking for one hour in a typical lecture room was high, but the risk could be decreased significantly with adequate ventilation.
Airborne.cam can be used by those managing public spaces, such as shops, workplaces and classrooms, in order to determine whether ventilation is adequate, the researchers said.
“The tool can help people use fluid mechanics to make better choices, and adapt their day-to-day activities and surroundings in order to suppress risk, both for themselves and for others,” said study co-author Savvas Gkantonas, who led the development of the app with Pedro de Oliveira from Cambridge’s Department of Engineering.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy The New India Assurance Company (NIACL) stock at current ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1475146015051520 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
‘You ready to go to work?’ Joe Biden had asked Kamala Harris before naming her as his running mate. ‘Oh my ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...