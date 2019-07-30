New technological convergence to redefine the future of work

Towards combating desertification
Technological convergence will transform existing job profiles and responsibilities and give rise to new roles in the next decade, according to experts. They foresee such a transformation due to the increased focus on four emerging technologies —- artificial intelligence (AI), extended reality, multi-modal interface and secure distributed ledgers.
To throw light on this, Dell Technologies has partnered with the Institute for the Future (IFTF) .
The IFTF has predicted three shifts — inclusive talent, empowered workers and AI fluency — to recast the future of work. It also foresees the door opening for more people and communities to pursue meaningful, creative and sustaining work, particularly women and young people.
Recent advances in deep-learning are making it possible for powerful algorithms to identify skills and capabilities that are not explicitly described on a resume.
The ability to include a diverse set of inputs into the hiring process might reveal new insights to employers about the expertise, traits and potential of the ideal candidate.
Such machine learning systems would over the next decade form partnerships with humans to support the challenge of hiring and retaining talent, said a report by Dell-IFTF.
Further, the growing movement to design work infrastructure that promotes collaboration and reward is empowering workers.
This shift towards empowered workers is expected to lead to a greater number of decentralised organisations that operate more like Data for Democracy or a gaming community compared to traditional organisations.
The future of work is expected to be inextricably linked to the future of learning. There is little debate about how the pace of change is accelerating, and with it, the rate at which people acquire skills to execute their jobs.
The report noted that technological advancements would be an undeniable force impacting the future of work, but how such advancements and other emerging technologies shape the future of workers would depend on adoption.
The future, however, is not guaranteed, say experts as they identify key dilemmas that needed to be resolved .
The findings revealed that as worker evaluation practices change, and new methods of discovering talent emerge, older generations might feel shut out of parts of the economy by 2030. Workers and managers have expressed concerns over the lack of familiarity with collaborative platform and working in networks, as they feel it would hinder their ability to take full advantage of the 2030 human-machine partnerships. More than 50 per cent of the 4,600 global business leaders (who participated in the survey) said that they expect the next generation of workers to disrupt their workforces with their ingrained digital skills and mindset.
A majority agree that they will struggle to provide equal opportunities to multiple generation of workers.
