New WhatsApp feature lets you decide who can add you to groups

WhatsApp has announced a new invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups.



To enable it, go to Settings in WhatsApp, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

“My Contacts” means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.



In these cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You'll have three days to accept the invite before it expires.

"With these new features, users will have more control over the group messages they receive. These new privacy settings will begin rolling out to some users starting today and will be available worldwide in the coming days to those using the latest version of WhatsApp," WhatsApp said in a statement.

But will this feature really mean more privacy?

Currently, anyone can add you to groups without taking your consent but you can also exit the group if you don't want to be part of that group. The new feature only empowers you to make that decision before joining the group instead of doing it after someone has added you to a group.