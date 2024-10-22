Neysa, an AI Acceleration Cloud System provider, has raised $30 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by existing investors NTTVC, Z47 (fka Matrix Partners India) and Nexus Venture Partners. This investment builds on Neysa’s successful $20 million seed round earlier this year.

“This investment brings us closer to our vision of democratizing access to Gen AI and AI solutions for organizations across the world,” said Sharad Sanghi, Co-Founder and CEO of Neysa. “We’re thrilled with the progress we’ve made since our seed round.

The general availability of Neysa Velocis and the onboarding of customers across key sectors validate our approach. By offering purpose-built, cost-effective AI-native solutions, we empower organizations to innovate confidently in a world that is being reshaped by AI.”

In addition to scaling its technology, Neysa is strengthening collaborations with global system integrators, cloud service providers, and AI-focused software providers.