NFTically raises undisclosed seed funding led by Jayanti Kanani

Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace platform NFTically on Tuesday announced that it had raised undisclosed seed funding led by Jayanti Kanani, founder and CEO of blockchain scalability platform Polygon Matic. The platform also went live with its marketplace and B2B SaaS to launch a white-label NFT Store/Marketplace.
NFTs are unique virtual tokens on Blockchain infrastructure that represents ownership, proof-of-existence and allow traceability or ownership of any digital or non-digital item.
Launched globally, the platform is multi-lingual and is looking to onboard 1,000 multidisciplinary artists and content creators within the next three months. NFTically currently supports trading and minting in Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart-Chain. The users can buy and sell NFTs using cryptocurrencies as well as Visa and Mastercard enabled payments for wallet top-ups.
Client companies can use their B2B SaaS offering to create their own marketplace on NFTically’s tech stack.
With features like Custom UI, Social Tokens of Influencers, and KYC, NFTically will provide free Minting of artworks on its platform while offering an industry lowest fee of 1.5 per cent on sales occurring on the artists own store/marketplace, while a 2.5 per cent fee will be charged for sales on the NFTically Marketplace.
"NFT market-related transactions are soaring to new heights every day and given our relationship with art, culture, and emotion, India can be the epicentre of the NFT uprising. Through NFTically, anyone can launch any number of NFT marketplaces and get the right value of their creation. We are truly grateful to Jayanti & others for trusting in our vision to strengthen the foundation of the NFT ecosystem globally. Funds will be utilized for strengthening the product & growing customers base in coming months,” Toshendra Sharma, Founder, and CEO said.
NFTs are viewed as a solution to solve copyright infringement issues in industries like music, art, and content creation and are expected to be the future of the global collectible market, estimated at $370 billion.
Angel Investor Jayanti Kanani, Polygon Matic, CEO Said, said: “The NFT market maturity is one of the most exciting developments that we have witnessed in the Blockchain domain in recent times. This technology shift is much to be banked upon by both investors and artists as it will remain a high growth area. NFTically has the right vigour to fuel its vision and mission in becoming a new-age global marketplace of the future for customers and artists alike.”
