Ayushman Bharat health app - ABHA - revamped

Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) mobile application has been revamped and relaunched. The ABHA app allows users to link their health records, - public health programmes to insurance schemes to ABHA number and access health records at anytime, anywhere. Existing users would be able to upgrade the app to its latest version.

ABHA, which comes under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and previously known as the NDHM Health Records app, has over 4 lakh downloads, the National Health Authority (NHA) said in a statement.

The mobile application enables an individual to create an ABHA address (username@abdm) that can be linked with the 14-digit ABHA number. The app also allows users to link health records created at ABDM compliant health facility, viewable on smartphones. The updated version allows users to edit profiles, link/unlink the 14-digit, and log in via face authentication/fingerprint/ biometric.

It allows users to upload and share digital health records, including diagnostic reports, prescriptions, and CoWIN vaccination certificates with the consent of an individual through the ABDM network.

“The ABHA app will be instrumental in helping citizens create their longitudinal health records. The patients can access their health records with the help of their ABHA address in seconds, which will empower them in many ways. It will enable them to save their health history on a single platform and access or share their health records anytime and anywhere without the worry of losing them. This digitisation of data exchange will ensure better clinical decision making and continuum of care,” said RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority.

The application is available for download from the Google Play Store. The iOS version of the ABHA app will be launched shortly, NHA said.