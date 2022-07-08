NHAI, IIT-H to work on sustainable road infra technologies

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) will set up Transportation Research and Innovation Hub (TRI HUB) to work on contemporary technologies for national highways in the country.

The centre will work on developing new technologies and methodologies to build smart and sustainable national highways.

The institute has signed an agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to establish the Centre of Excellence.

“We are confident in demonstrating new technologies in pavements and bridge infrastructure in partnership with the institute,” Ajay Sabharwall, GM (Tech), NHAI, said.

“The hub will complement the recently inaugurated test bed for the the autonomous navigation,” BS Murty, Director of IIT-H, said.

The hub will work on new methodologies such as reclaimed materials, glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP), rebars for bridges and pavements and retrofitting strategies for ageing bridges.

As part of this HUB, Prof Suriya Prakash S, Prof Umashankar B, Prof Mahendra Kumar Madhavan, Munwar Basha and Anil Agarwal, along with Prof Sireesh S, will work on 10 different innovative projects to deliver the objectives.