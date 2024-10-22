The Telangana government has decided to entrust the responsibility of maintaining Dharani, the Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRMS), to the National Informatics Centre (NIC), an agency under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The State Government issued an order announcing the change of the technology partner for Dharani on Tuesday.

This decision comes as the existing contract with the current vendor, TerraCIS, is set to expire on November 30, 2024.

The project has been operational since 2020. The NIC will take over the operations and maintenance of the Dharani portal for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of a two-year extension based on performance.

This move aims to leverage the NIC’s extensive experience in the land record management and ensure the continued smooth operation of the Dharani portal, which provides a centralised platform for land-related transactions and information in Telangana.

CM’s plan

Recently, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has asked the officials to conduct a detailed study to find a permanent solution to all the concerns raised by people in connection with the Dharanbi portal. He wanted to formulate a comprehensive act because of the increasing land ownership tussles.

The Chief Minister, a bitter critic of Dharani when was in the Opposition, asked the officials to hold extensive consultations with people and seek their suggestions to address the challenges. Hinting at holding an all-party meeting to discuss the challenges, he directed the Revenue officials to do a pilot in a mandal (taluk) that was beset with different kinds of land disputes.

As a run-up to the Assembly elections in 2023, the ruling Congress Party promised that it would replace the Dharani portal with a new portal, leaving no confusion over land titles.

