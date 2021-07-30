NIIT Q1 net profit up 78% to ₹51.4 crore

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
NIIT on Friday said its consolidated net profit grew 78 per cent to ₹51.4 crore in the June 2021 quarter.
The skills and talent development firm had posted a net profit of ₹29 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.
Its revenue increased 49 per cent to ₹301 crore in the April-June 2021 quarter, from ₹201.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
EPS (earnings per share) stood at ₹3.8.
“NIIT delivered robust revenue growth of 49 per cent year-on-year and healthy profitability to capitalise on the emerging opportunities, amidst resurgence of the pandemic, thus demonstrating continued resilience to adverse environment conditions,” NIIT Vice-Chairman and MD, Vijay K Thadani said.
The company's Corporate Learning Group (CLG) business recorded revenues of ₹263.3 crore, clocking a 47 per cent year-on-year growth during the first quarter of FY22.
During the quarter, CLG signed 3 new MTS (managed training services) contracts, and expanded the scope of work with two existing customers. The total number of MTS customers stands at 59 with an overall revenue visibility of $298 million, the company said.
CLG business won three new MTS contracts in the life sciences and healthcare segment and expanded its relationship with two global technology majors.
“Both the Corporate Learning Group and the Skills and Careers Group recorded strong topline growth. The agile and decisive actions we took over the last several months have enabled the business to continue to create more value for our customers,” NIIT CEO Sapnesh Lalla said.
The Skills and Careers Group (SNC) recorded net revenue of ₹37.8 crore, up 62 per cent year-on-year during the reported quarter. SNC has successfully transitioned its customers to the NIIT Digital platform and through this, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services digitally, it said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Take your pick from the top retirement funds. Toppers in aggressive and conservative hybrid, and flexi-cap ...
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Vaasanthi’s latest biography pieces together Rajinikanth’s personal and political journey: From his beedi ...
Over 63 years after its release, an author traces down Parama Bhattaraka, the impish child actor in one of ...
Several Indians made their debut at the Olympics when they were in their teens — the youngest was just 11
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...