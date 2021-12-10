Info-tech

Nilendu Chakraborty on Brightcom board

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 10, 2021

Nilendu Chakraborty has extensive experience and expertise in financial controls and reporting systems, says CEO of Brightcom Group

The board of directors of Brightcom Group, an ad-tech and software development company, has appointed Nilendu Chakraborty as an independent director, taking the total strength of the board to seven directors. Of these, four are independent directors.

“His extensive experience and integrated expertise in financial controls and reporting systems will add tremendous value to the company,” Suresh Reddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brightcom Group Limited, said.

