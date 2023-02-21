SaaS platform NimbleS2P has raised ₹4 crore in a Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from other micro-venture catalysts and angel investors.

The funds raised will be used for sales, marketing, partner relations, and product development.

NimbleS2P is a solution that aims to automate complex workflows related to finance, accounting, and procurement.

The platform is designed to easily integrate and complement large ERP software such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, and others to deliver cost-effective digitisation of business processes in manufacturing and real estate sectors.

Supplier management, PO and invoice processing, and contract management are among the platform modules. The company currently caters to over 15 customers, including DLF, Jindal Steel and Power, and Oberoi Realty, among others.

Ankur Mittal, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures said critical sectors such as manufacturing, power, and infra have remained largely untouched from digital transformation owing to lack of tailormade platforms.

NimbleS2P allows them to leverage their product to make an efficient and structural model and organise their workflow. It creates over 60 per cent cost savings in source-to-pay for enterprises and unleashes network effects within weeks.

Chandresh Sharma, CEO, NimbleS2P, said the company aims to establish a strong foundation and attract over two lakh users, expanding growth story from India to the Middle East, and South-Asia in two to three years.

The current global supply chain market size is estimated at over $6 billion, and it is growing at a consistent rate of 7 per cent CAGR to touch $13 billion by 2032 and direct potential in India is estimated at over $750 million.

Additionally, the Southeast Asia and Middle East regions also have a direct potential of over $2 billion, making it a lucrative opportunity for businesses in these regions.