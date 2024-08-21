In a world where technology and tradition often seem quiet at odds, Niyati Tewari, 17, has found a way to bridge the gap.

At the heart of Tewari’s success is her artificial intelligence-based platform, also named Niyati, which is designed to train students in artificial intelligence.

She also founded Inaraa, an online platform that combines traditional tribal art with contemporary fashion.

Inaraa not only brings tribal designs into mainstream fashion, but also provides a sustainable livelihood to countless artisans while preserving their craft.

Recognising the growing importance of AI in today’s world, Niyati embarked on a mission to democratize access to advanced technology. Her platform, currently in beta testing, provides students with free tools and resources to enhance their AI skills, preparing them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.

Her efforts have already earned her the prestigious Young Innovator of the Year award, that recognises women shaping India’s future across diverse fields.

Niyati’s platform is not just another tech solution but a tool for empowerment. By equipping students—especially those from underrepresented communities—with the knowledge and skills needed in an AI-driven world, she is setting the stage for more inclusive growth in the tech sector.

This initiative is a testament to Niyati’s belief that technology should be a force for good, creating opportunities rather than widening divides.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit