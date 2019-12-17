No change in IUC rate till 2020-end: TRAI

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday has said Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) of 6 paise per minute on mobile calls will continue till December 31, 2020.

TRAI has issued the Regulations on wireless to wireless Domestic Call Termination Charges saying, “For wireless to wireless domestic calls, termination charge would continue to remain as Re 0.06 (paise six only) per minute up to December 31, 2020. From January, 1 2021 onwards, the termination charge for wireless to wireless domestic calls shall be zero.”

Domestic termination charges are the wholesale charges payable by a telecom service provider (TSP) whose subscriber originates the call to the TSP in whose network the call terminates.

The sector regulator had issued a Consultation Paper (CP) for Review of IUC on September 18 seeking the views of stakeholders on the review of date of applicability of Bill and Keep (BAK) regime in respect of wireless to wireless termination calls.

"Stakeholders were asked to submit written comments by October 18, and counter-comments by November 1 this year. The comments and the counter comments received from the stakeholders were placed on the TRAI's website and an ‘Open House Discussion’ was held on November at New Delhi to discuss the issues with all stakeholders," TRAI added.