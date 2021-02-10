Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite launched in India

Nokia on Wednesday launched handset Nokia 3.4, Nokia 5.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

The two models of Nokia 5.4 smartphone will start selling on its website and Flipkart for ₹13,999 and ₹15,499, from February 17. Nokia 3.4 will be sold on Amazon for ₹11,999 from February 20. The company will sell Nokia Power Earbuds for ₹3,599 from February 17 on its website and Amazon.

Security and software updates are the main focus of Nokia handsets, the company said as it warned customers against buying Chinese handsets that may come with bloatware.

“When people buy a phone, they look at the price and get a Chinese handset that costs ₹200- 300 less, without realising that it could come with bloatware,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice-President of Nokia parent company HMD Global, told BusinessLine in an interview. “They may not even know that the manufacturer will be using their data to make money.

A study last year by industry data provider Counterpoint mentioned that Nokia smartphones undergo the most rigorous tests — 33 per cent higher than industry — the company claims.

“In terms of the rigorous testing and the quality standards that we maintain, we are far ahead of the rest and it’s one of our strong differentiators. Secondly, in terms of software and security, we promise two Android upgrades across all our phones. So devices launched on Android 10 will move to Android 11 and one more version,” he said.

Upgrades

Nokia also provides monthly security update. A company research found that consumers are keen to hold on to their phones longer, if the software is timely updated.

The Android upgrade “is like having a new device with a new software, which works as good as the original one — so this is a very strong USP and differentiator, and we are keen to focus on that,” Kochhar said.