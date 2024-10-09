Nokia has teamed up with Aprecomm to deliver a solution leveraging AI-powered, zero-touch Wi-Fi networks to unlock potential in industrial connectivity. In a strategic partnership, Nokia’s MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) platform will feature Aprecomm’s AI-driven network optimization to enhance its digital automation cloud (DAC) Wi-Fi.

“Our AI-powered network optimization will be a part of Nokia’s MXIE platform and be available to industries worldwide, focusing on asset-intensive sectors like mining, manufacturing, ports, energy utilities, warehouses, and factories. The global rollout will begin in the final quarter of 2024, leveraging Aprecomm’s globally present network intelligence platform already serving enterprises and homes across various geographies,” said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder and CEO of Aprecomm.

The solution offers real-time optimization of Wi-Fi performance across industrial operations, reducing downtime and increasing operational efficiency, he said.

Integrating Aprecomm’s AI-driven network intelligence into Nokia’s Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) Wi-Fi will enable self-healing networks, allowing systems to monitor, troubleshoot, and adapt without manual intervention.

“This automation, combined with advanced analytics, helps industries scale as operations expand while enhancing productivity by ensuring uninterrupted and high-speed connectivity essential for mission-critical applications.”

He added, this partnership will propel Aprecomm into the fast-growing Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, by showcasing its expertise in providing AI-driven network optimization for complex, industrial settings. By powering Nokia’s DAC Wi-Fi solution, Aprecomm intends to establish itself as an enabler of zero-touch, real-time network management.

The Nokia-Aprecomm solution will introduce AI-powered, self-healing capabilities that ensure proactive management and network optimization. This solution automatically monitors, detects, and resolves network inefficiencies in real-time, reducing costly downtimes and ensuring smooth operations, he explained.

It also offers advanced analytics to provide actionable insights into network performance, enabling industries to make data-driven decisions and maintain continuous, high-performance connectivity.

This partnership will open up use cases across industries, including mining where it will support remote monitoring of equipment, enhance safety, and automate operations in hazardous environments. In the manufacturing sector, it will enable real-time machine-to-machine communication, predictive maintenance, and automation of production lines.

With energy utilities, the partnership is set to enhance grid management, optimize energy distribution, and enable smart meters and grids. It will automate logistics, optimize inventory management, and ensure seamless tracking and operations through uninterrupted connectivity for ports and warehouses.

“These applications will benefit from the real-time decision-making and network optimization capabilities that the Aprecomm-powered Nokia solution provides,” Gummaraj said.